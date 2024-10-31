Disney magic comes to Baton Rouge with this Encanto-themed celebration | By Ryn Lakvold -

When it comes to kids, you can’t go wrong with a Disney-themed birthday party. Especially if they have that one movie or character that they can’t get enough of. And when it came time for Sunny Harden, owner of Jeaux Jumps, to plan her daughter Jordan’s fourth birthday party, it had to be Encanto-themed.

Harden included elements from the film, such as butterflies, flowers, enchantment and more. The party was filled with shades of blues, warm pinks, golden yellows, purples and a few neutral hues to make it feel like they were in the movie. “From the bounce house colors to the floral details on the table linens, it felt as if we’d recreated a scene from Encanto,” Harden says.

Extra flourishes like blooming tabletop bouquets, colorful photo backdrops and perfectly themed desserts only added to the magical celebration and worked to truly transport guests. For Harden and her family, these parties are the kind of fun they no longer take for granted in the wake of 2020 and the pandemic.

“I was planning my baby shower in March of 2020. We were so terrified to have any family or friends around us that we didn’t get to celebrate many milestones that people normally get,” Harden recalls. “Since we missed so many huge moments, we celebrate everything we can now. It doesn’t mean you have to take a second mortgage out to do it, but having those extra touches makes up for the things we didn’t get to do before.”

Keep scrolling to see all the details from the party, and click the photos for a closer look.

Resources

Planning & Design: Sunny and Tre Harden

Venue: Serenity

Photography: Catrice Coleman

Bounce houses and event rentals: Jeaux Jumps

Florals: Angela Garrison

Wooden Chairs: K & B Rentals

Candles: Truly Haute

Balloons: The Balloon Queen & Lagniappe Balloon Designs

Character Cutouts: Creative Tees Plus

Floral walls: Luxe Magnolia

LED butterflies: Luxe Magnolia

Cake: Sweet Stirrings

Mirror photobooth: Joe Martin