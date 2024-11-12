Dainty blues, bows and bunnies made this baby shower a dreamy celebration | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Boy moms may feel like they get the short end of the stick when it comes to beautiful birthday party themes. But Caroline Badon got the best of both worlds by enlisting Cristen Quick with Let’s Make Plans to create a dreamy baby shower.

“The best thing about having Badon and her mother as clients is that they trust me,” Quick says. “It makes the process so much better, and it gives me more creative freedom.”

With Quick previously planning and coordinating Badon’s engagement and wedding, the party planning to celebrate her next phase of life came easily.

Badon has a deep love for a classic, traditional aesthetic, which Quick brought to this event through soft blues, custom watercolored bunny details and bows. “The focal point of the shower was the big bow made of blue balloons on the tree outside,” Quick notes. Sentimental details made the party even sweeter. Most notably, Badon opened presents from the rocking chair that belonged to her late grandmother, who passed away just a few months before the party.

The celebration also included an interactive floral bouquet bar for guests, an acoustic guitarist for entertainment, cocktail and lunch napkins with custom watercolor designs and sentimental quotes, a Peter Rabbit sign-in book and more.

Scroll below for a list of the vendors and more pictures from this special baby shower.

Design, Planning & Coordination: Cristen Quick, Let’s Make Plans

Photography: Haley Anspach

Venue: The Greenwood, A Southern Hotel Property

Florals & Décor: Lisa Smith

Custom Art & Paper Products: New Paper House

Sweets: Aunt Mae’s Kitchen

Balloons: Ashley Cash, The Graceful Host Shop

Live Music: Bryan Umphenor

Content Creation: Tristan Michelle Collective

Videography: Tyler Duplechin