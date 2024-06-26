Local artist Cora Barhorst depicts the many eras of Taylor Swift in her new collection | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just entering your Taylor Swift era, Cora Barhorst’s newest collection for Baubles by Bella will leave you speechless. Depicting each “era” of Swift, along with smaller paintings of symbols like a guitar, flowers and more, Barhorsst hopes to evoke a feeling of nostalgia and connection, the same feelings she had when creating it.

“I am truly humbled by the excitement people have for the collection and it brings me so much joy when people tell me they feel connected to my art in the same they do to Taylor’s,” Barhorst says. “I requested the collection be on display until mid-October before any purchased pieces can go home with collectors, so hopefully everyone will have a chance to see it before they go to the concert.”

And if you haven’t already gotten tickets to see Swift live for her performance in New Orleans this fall, Baubles is hosting a VIP viewing party for Barhorst’s “Eras” collection tonight, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests dressed as their favorite era will get an extra entry to Babules’ Eras Tour giveaway. The winner will receive the first Swift piece Barhorst made back in 2020.

“I’ve been a full-time artist for the past two and a half years, and the skills I’ve gained show in the difference between that painting from 2020 and this new collection,” she says.

Hear from Barhorst on her creation of the collection in the Q&A below.

Why did you choose Taylor Swift for your new collection?

“I chose to create a Taylor Swift-centered collection with Baubles by Bella Bella for my yearly summer release because she’s truly taken the world by storm in the past two years, going from a pop sensation into possibly the most recognizable person in the world. I made a few Taylor pieces that were very popular for my artist-in-residence installation at Baubles and knew now was the perfect time to create something bigger and more concentrated than I had ever done before.”

How did you choose the “look” for each era?

“Her lyrics read more like poetry, and fans have the pleasure of reading between the lines to find symbolism and meaning and insight into her life. This type of visual imagery Swift uses inspired much of my designs for this collection. I decided to create a wall not only showing off an Eras-specific portrait of Taylor for each album but also iconic symbols that have come to represent the energy and style of each era.

Taylor’s identity is all about reinvention which helps fans of all ages feel like they have grown up alongside her and the music she has created along the way. Despite our 10-year age gap, I have found myself so thoroughly connected to her experiences. I wanted each painting to explain her growth and development as an artist while also showing that she has been the same Taylor all along. We are just always getting a new glimpse into her true self the more she writes and shares with the world.”

Do you have a personal favorite “era” painting or Taylor Swift song?

“The Speak Now piece (pictured above) may be my favorite piece because of the color that ties in the entire collection and her expression in the portrait. I love how in her re-release she honored the joy and innocence of the original album and in the new photoshoot you can see a look in her face that says she is too smart to make those same mistakes.

I can never pick a favorite song because I feel like it’s always changing based on what is happening that week, but some of my favorites on repeat right now would be.

1. Question…?

2. So High School

3. The Bolter

4. Is It Over Now?

5. I Think He Knows

6. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

7. The Black Dog

8. Guilty as Sin

9. Death By a Thousand Cuts

10. Clean”

Shop the Eras collection at Baubles by Bella Bella, and stop by the VIP viewing party tonight, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. for champagne, giveaways and more.