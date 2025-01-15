Meet Companion Animal Alliance’s new executive director | By Ryn Lakvold -

For pet lovers, furry companions are considered family members. Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), a non-profit open-intake animal shelter for East Baton Rouge Parish, understands this sentiment. Caring for over 9,000 animals each year—including dogs, cats, wildlife, livestock and other exotic house pets—CAA is doing good for those in the community who do not have a voice.

The organization recently welcomed JT Hackett as its new executive director. While Hackett is new to the position, she is not new to CAA. She’s been a part of the team since 2019 and has worked in animal welfare for nearly two decades. Learn more about Hackett and her exciting plans for CAA in the Q&A below.

What are you most excited about in this new position?

Continuing to help make Baton Rouge a better place for both people and pets, furthering the mission of our organization.

What has been the most challenging part of this transition?

We have so many great ideas and wonderful projects in the works. The challenge is finding the time to make it all happen. But I have an amazing team to lean on and collaborate with. I know we will get there sooner rather than later!

Why CAA?

I have been with Companion Animal Alliance for almost six years now. Previously, I served as the program director, where I oversaw several key initiatives such as foster care, humane education, transport and rescue, and more. I care deeply about this organization and what we stand for, and I am extremely proud of the work we have accomplished so far.

What other experience do you have working with animals ?

I have worked closely with animals for the last 18 years. Before joining Companion Animal Alliance, I owned and operated two pet boarding, daycare and grooming businesses with my husband for 13 years.

What is your favorite aspect of this new position?

The opportunity to help both animals and people in our community. One of the things I have always cherished about working at CAA is the ability to collaborate with an incredible group of individuals who share the same passion for the work we do to support our community.