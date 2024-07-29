Cover image by Jackie Haxthausen.

This month’s cover story explores textile sustainability in Baton Rouge

|
By
-

With textile waste at an all-time high, sustainable style is finally slowing down fast fashion and the ever-changing trend cycle. This move in the right direction isn’t just happening in places like New York City or Los Angeles. It’s happening right here in Baton Rouge.

In our August cover story, we highlight four folks in the Capital City who are working to be a part of the solution, with sustainability central to their missions. From closet staple linens and 100% cotton button-ups to Louisiana’s largest vintage apparel boutique, learn all about them and the good they do by reading the full story here.

