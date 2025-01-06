Rose to the Occasion: AnnMarie Meyers’ floral creations make weddings and events magical | By Jeff Roedel -

A language all their own, flowers have been used for centuries to convey care, condolences and a collection of romantic intentions. But for floral designer AnnMarie Meyers, the conversation of flowers is as much about listening as it is about speaking.

“We let the flowers tell us what they want to do,” Meyers says. “We embrace the natural structure of the flower and go with that. It keeps the integrity of the flowers themselves, and that makes it a lot more fun.”

For more than a decade now, Meyers’ Hummingbird Floral Studio has been elevating wedding venues, churches and homes into playgrounds for dream-like experiences with her colorful floral arrangements and whimsical installations. The mood is reverent revelry, with a big splash of color.

Whether it’s a harvest bloom of roses and greens cradling the ivory tower of a cake, the folklore canopy of a secret garden chandelier overlooking a dance floor, or a burst of blooms draped around plush seating areas for guests, Meyers’ work never feels placed or forced into a space, but grown there, instead.

“A wedding is the biggest day in someone’s life, so there’s a lot of pressure to make it perfect for them,” Meyers says. “[Floral] recipes are important to me because I don’t like to just wing things. I’m a planner. I plan what I can but stay flexible. I sort of float between loosey-goosey and mellow to very particular.”

Navigating supplier issues, carpal tunnel syndrome (in both hands), and battling south Louisiana’s often oppressive heat are continual challenges to this artist and the flowers themselves, but Meyers and her associate Sarah Mollere have grown a successful business that has adorned everything from hundreds-strong wedding receptions to a fantastical walk-through solar system for Flower Fest—the event returns this year April 4 through 6.

“My first step as a creative was learning how to set boundaries, just in general,” Meyers recalls. “Deciding what I like to do and the things I didn’t want to do.”

That focus influences the decision-making conversations she has with brides as two visions evolve into a shared one for a special celebration that speaks to the love a couple has for each other and for their guests.

“Ultimately, I had to figure out my style, because I knew I didn’t want to do something just like everyone else did,” Meyers says. “Early on, it was practicing a lot and figuring out how I wanted to enter this space, and discovering what I wanted to say with flowers.”

AnnMarie Meyers

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Age: 40

Artistry: Floral designer and owner, Hummingbird Floral Studio

Online: hummingbirdfloralstudio.com, @hummingbirdfloralstudio on Instagram