What to do this weekend: Celebrate in outlandish style at the annual Surreal Salon Soirée

Grab your most outlandish costume and join fellow revelers at Baton Rouge Gallery for the annual celebration of the Surreal Salon exhibition. Hailed as one of the weirdest nights in the Capital City, the Surreal Salon Soirée on Saturday, January 25, will feature one-of-a-kind art and installations, along with live music by Bella’s Bartok and Otto, food trucks and plenty of fun surprises.

Featuring over 60 pieces hand-selected by this year’s special guest juror, Juxtapoz magazine editor-in-chief Evan Pricco, the international art exhibition celebrates the pop-surrealist/low-brow movement.

