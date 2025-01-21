Attendees at the 16th annual Surreal Salon Soirée in 2024. Photos by Julia Rose Photography / Courtesy of Baton Rouge Gallery

What to do this weekend: Celebrate in outlandish style at the annual Surreal Salon Soirée

Grab your most outlandish costume and join fellow revelers at Baton Rouge Gallery for the annual celebration of the Surreal Salon exhibition. Hailed as one of the weirdest nights in the Capital City, the Surreal Salon Soirée on Saturday, January 25, will feature one-of-a-kind art and installations, along with live music by Bella’s Bartok and Otto, food trucks and plenty of fun surprises.

Featuring over 60 pieces hand-selected by this year’s special guest juror, Juxtapoz magazine editor-in-chief Evan Pricco, the international art exhibition celebrates the pop-surrealist/low-brow movement.

To see photos, learn more about the artists and performers and purchase tickets, click here. And read the review of the 2024 Surreal Salon exhibition here.

