Ring in 2025 around Baton Rouge: 10+ New Year’s Eve parties | By Madison Cooper -

Bring your resolutions or 12 grapes in a Ziploc to eat at midnight—all around Baton Rouge, businesses are celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Whether you’re drinking your bubbly solo, with that special someone or with the kiddos, you can be accommodated at more than a dozen local events on Tuesday, December 31.

Davis S. Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square at 222 North Blvd.

Watch the Red Stick drop as fireworks illuminate the Mississippi River. Enjoy live music from The DJ Incredible on The Crest stage at 8 p.m., then Royal Essence at 9 p.m. At midnight, there will be a countdown to 2025.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Celebrate the New Year at this event sponsored by Gerry Lane Chevrolet. There will be live music by the Chase Tyler Band and Wayne Toups. All hotel packages will include a guest room, dinner buffet, an open bar including wine, beer and spirits, plus late-night breakfast.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center at 201 Lafayette St.

Enjoy a night out on the town reminiscent of The Great Gatsby at this glam, themed event fit with a dueling pianos performance from 88 Reasons Why. There will be a dinner buffet, Champagne feature, fireworks viewing, breakfast buffet and a Champagne toast at midnight.

The Tunnel at 201 Lafayette St., Suite 1B

The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s speakeasy is also hosting a comedy event. Laugh out loud at comedians Kenneth Austin “JestKinni,” Brandon Bruffett, Barry Hebert, Shep Kelly and Gloria McConnell. Throughout the event, you can enjoy light bites and complimentary Champagne, or purchase speakeasy cocktails.

Main Event Baton Rouge at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 660

Let the kiddos use up their energy at this event stacked with a full agenda of a craft station, family fun competitions, a sundae-eating contest, a balloon grab with prizes and lunch. The first 200 registered will be entered into a chance to win free laser tag for a year.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine at 7731 Jefferson Highway

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a dinner featuring dishes like Frito Misto, Snowy Grouper and Chocolate Panna Cotta. This event showcasing Executive Chef Nicholas Palmer’s menu costs $95 per person, but the full menu will also be available.

L’Auberge Casino Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Groove to cover band Werewolf as it plays classic hits from the ’80s at L’Auberge’s annual New Year’s Eve Bash. Tickets will include an open bar.

Holiday Inn at 4848 Constitution Ave.

Listen to live music by Velvet Audio’s Terrell Griffin while enjoying the open bar at this Holiday Inn party. If you want to upgrade from the standard admission of $25, you can pay $100 to get a guest room and breakfast for two.

Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, The Mixed Nuts band and a firework show at the River Terrace on the fourth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts.

The Queen at 1717 River Park Blvd.

Dance the night away at The Queen with Phat Hat, a funk and soul band from Baton Rouge. Move to dance songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s to celebrate the New Year.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum at 1900 Dalrymple Drive

Bring the kiddos to celebrate the holiday well before their bedtime at this exclusive morning event at Knock Knock. This event will feature a “ball” drop and confetti cannon in Knock Knock Square, as well as New Year activities throughout the museum’s 18 learning zones.

River Center Library & Town Square at 250 North Blvd.

Let the little ones celebrate New Year’s Eve with this daytime event ahead of Red Stick Revelry. They can sing along to “Auld Lang Syne,” marvel at The Amazing Bacon stilt walker and partake in arts activities.

Luna Cocina at 3109 Perkins Road

Say adios to 2024 from above at the city’s newest rooftop restaurant. Luna Cocina is booking dinner reservations, and Rachii will be spinning beats until 2 a.m.

Cocha at 445 N. Sixth St.

Taste special menu items and wine pairings at this globally influenced restaurant downtown before venturing to other hot spots—or just calling it a night. The NYE dinner runs from 5-9 p.m. Call 225-615-8826 or make a reservation here.

Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails at 2943 Perkins Road

Catch the LSU game and stay for the countdown. This Perkins Road spot will open its doors at 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to stop in and watch the Tigers’ bowl game matchup against Baylor. The party continues with DJ Velmar at 10 p.m. Free Champagne to flow at midnight. The kitchen will be open from 1-9 p.m., and normal Tuesday specials are not available.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.