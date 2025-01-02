Stock photo

What to do this weekend: LSU Museum of Art highlights the art of furniture

|
By
-

Looking for something different to do this weekend? Look no further than the LSU Museum of Art’s Access for All Day this Sunday afternoon, which will spotlight The Art of Mini Furniture. Coinciding with the new exhibition of antique furniture from the museum’s permanent collection, attendees can expand their knowledge on the fascinating topic of mini furniture and how it was used by traveling salesmen in the 19th century.

The event is free, thanks to the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program. Spend your Sunday learning more about the topic and even designing your very own mini chair from 1 until 4 p.m.

Learn more about the event by visiting the museum’s website. 

