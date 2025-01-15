Love Revolution: Of Moving Colors & Big Buddy partner for an inspiring performance | By Ryn Lakvold -

Who else was watching the college UDA and UCA competition all weekend long? There’s a reason these performances are popular on places like TikTok. If you want to take the entertainment out of the app, you’re in luck.

This weekend, the Of Moving Colors Productions contemporary dance group and Big Buddy mentorship program are teaming up to present Love Revolution.

Garland Goodwin Wilson, artistic director of Of Moving Colors, explains that for 14 years, the organization has produced Kick It Out with children from all over the community.

“When my children were little, I realized that the material we were offering was a little too sophisticated for kids,” Wilson says. “I’d worked with children through the Arts Council for years, and even with Big Buddy a long time ago, and I have always really felt that dance was for everyone!”

Inspired by her mother’s love for performance art and a desire to share the joy it brings, the program came to life.

“One of the other real reasons is that my mother loved performances for entertainment,” Wilson notes. “She always said, ‘Do something that makes us all happy. Do something that brings us joy.’ And so we created Love Revolution to be something that can connect with people.”

Through the partnership with Big Buddy, the program will continue to grow. This youth outreach initiative offers local children the opportunity to perform alongside professional dancers to showcase months of hard work and training. And audiences are in for a treat, Wilson says.

“Our audience has really appreciated the familiarity of the music,” she notes. “There’s something so fun about seeing dance in a context where you feel like you can be a participant and already have a connection to it.”

The evening is full of uplifting entertainment with high-quality, powerful choreography and, of course, the children are precious.

“The children are living this magical experience of the theater alongside professionals demonstrating the excellence of the art form,” Wilson says.

Learn more about Love Revolution and purchase tickets here.