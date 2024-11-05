What’s going on in Baton Rouge this November?
November 7
Storybook Soirée | Knock Knock Children’s Museum
Unleash your inner child at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Storybook Soirée. This year’s gala will take guests under the sea for a nautical party benefitting the museum and its programs for local children. knockknockmuseum.org
November 12
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon | Crowne Plaza
Celebrate those who give selflessly of their time and energy with the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge Chapter. The National Philanthropy Day event will begin by honoring this year’s outstanding philanthropists with a luncheon to follow. community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge
November 13
Bold Hearts Breakfast | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Start the day with the American Heart Association’s Bold Hearts Breakfast hosted alongside the organization’s community partners and volunteers to celebrate the work of the American Heart Association. heart.org/louisiana
River City Jazz Masters: Jazzmeia Horn | Manship Theatre
The River City Jazz Masters series, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will host Grammy-nominated artist Jazzmeia Horn to kick off this season’s series, which continues through May. manshiptheatre.org
November 14
Red Rooster Bash | LSU Rural Life Museum
Explore the LSU Rural Life Museum and raise money for its continued success at this annual event hosted by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum. This year’s event will feature live music by 1960s cover band The Remnants with signature cocktails, savory bites and more. lsu.edu/rurallife
Nature’s Harmony | River Center Theatre
The Baton Rouge Symphony will present a concert featuring guest conductor Louis Lohraseb and violinist Melissa White. This two-hour performance will include Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes,” and finish with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6.” brso.org
November 21
Whisk Away Gastric Cancer | Renaissance Hotel
Honor longtime inRegister columnist, cookbook author and personality Holly Clegg’s legacy by supporting the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the Whisk Away Gastric Cancer Fundraiser. The evening includes a multi-course dinner prepared by Louisiana chefs, as well as drinks and live entertainment. thehealthycookingblog.com
November 22
White Light Night | Mid City
Shop under the stars at Mid City Merchants’ White Light Night, where local artists and vendors across Mid City will help shoppers with holiday lists. Guests will also enjoy live music and food from area restaurants. midcitymerchantsbr.org
December 1
Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea | Renaissance Hotel
Meet the characters from The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou and get in the holiday spirit at Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea. Kids are invited to join in on dance demonstrations, crafts, photo opportunities and more. batonrougeballet.org