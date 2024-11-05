What’s going on in Baton Rouge this November? | By inRegister Staff -

November 7

Storybook Soirée | Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Unleash your inner child at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Storybook Soirée. This year’s gala will take guests under the sea for a nautical party benefitting the museum and its programs for local children. knockknockmuseum.org

November 12

National Philanthropy Day Luncheon | Crowne Plaza

Celebrate those who give selflessly of their time and energy with the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge Chapter. The National Philanthropy Day event will begin by honoring this year’s outstanding philanthropists with a luncheon to follow. community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge

November 13

Bold Hearts Breakfast | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Start the day with the American Heart Association’s Bold Hearts Breakfast hosted alongside the organization’s community partners and volunteers to celebrate the work of the American Heart Association. heart.org/louisiana

River City Jazz Masters: Jazzmeia Horn | Manship Theatre

The River City Jazz Masters series, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will host Grammy-nominated artist Jazzmeia Horn to kick off this season’s series, which continues through May. manshiptheatre.org

November 14

Red Rooster Bash | LSU Rural Life Museum

Explore the LSU Rural Life Museum and raise money for its continued success at this annual event hosted by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum. This year’s event will feature live music by 1960s cover band The Remnants with signature cocktails, savory bites and more. lsu.edu/rurallife

Nature’s Harmony | River Center Theatre

The Baton Rouge Symphony will present a concert featuring guest conductor Louis Lohraseb and violinist Melissa White. This two-hour performance will include Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes,” and finish with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6.” brso.org

November 21

Whisk Away Gastric Cancer | Renaissance Hotel

Honor longtime inRegister columnist, cookbook author and personality Holly Clegg’s legacy by supporting the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the Whisk Away Gastric Cancer Fundraiser. The evening includes a multi-course dinner prepared by Louisiana chefs, as well as drinks and live entertainment. thehealthycookingblog.com

November 22

White Light Night | Mid City

Shop under the stars at Mid City Merchants’ White Light Night, where local artists and vendors across Mid City will help shoppers with holiday lists. Guests will also enjoy live music and food from area restaurants. midcitymerchantsbr.org

December 1

Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea | Renaissance Hotel

Meet the characters from The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou and get in the holiday spirit at Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea. Kids are invited to join in on dance demonstrations, crafts, photo opportunities and more. batonrougeballet.org