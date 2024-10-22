Benefit concert for St. Luke’s Episcopal slated for All Saints’ Sunday | By Bre Pizzolato -

The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will host a benefit concert on Sunday, November 3, at 3 p.m. at University United Methodist Church. Titled “Surely, It Is God Who Saves Me,” the event will feature a powerful lineup of music, scripture readings and prayers.

This free concert aims to raise funds to restore St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, which lost its sanctuary to a fire in February 2024. Musical performances will include Te Deum by Dan Forrest, conducted by LSU’s Choral Studies Director Alissa Row, and performed by a mass choir from several local congregations. The program will also include piano and organ solos, youth choirs, a handbell ensemble and a dance troupe.

The community is invited to attend, and donations will be collected to support the St. Luke’s Rebuilding Fund. A video presentation, “From the Ashes, St. Luke’s Journey,” will be shown, and St. Luke’s Rector, Rev. Bryan Owen, will speak.

