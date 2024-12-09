Photos courtesy of Baton Rouge Green.

Baton Rouge Green hosts its annual Share the Fruit community event

Citrus season being at the same time as the holiday season just makes everything better. And here in the South Louisiana, so many people have lemon and satsuma trees right in their backyard. To help spread the love and produce, Baton Rouge Green is hosting their 10th annual Share the Fruit event on Saturday, December 14.

Volunteers carefully gather fresh citrus to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank during the day-long event. Those with plentiful trees in their yard can reach out to BRG to volunteer their trees for harvest. BRG trains and equips its volunteers to ensure that trees will not be damaged during the collection process.

Check out some pictures below from previous years, and find more information on the initiative on BRG’s website here.

