Baby it’s cold outside! Stay indoors this weekend with the ‘Winter Wonderettes’ musical

With temperatures dropping, we’re craving fun weekend outings that don’t require us to bundle up. Luckily, Sulivan Theater has one last weekend with four performances of Winter Wonderettes, a 1960s-inspired musical complete with a festive holiday twist.

The family-friendly performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, through Saturday, December 14, and a 2 p.m. final act matinee on Sunday, December 15.

The musical, set in 1968, tells the story of four female singers who are performing at a holiday party and end up having to find an important missing Christmas character. With holiday hit classics like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run” and “Winter Wonderland,” the spirited show is great for audiences of all ages and will get all in attendance ready for Christmas.

 

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the Sullivan Theater website.

