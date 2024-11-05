Renowned tenor Paul Groves returns to Louisiana | By Bre Pizzolato -

Paul Groves is a Grammy Award-winning tenor who has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious opera halls. He studied under Robert Grayson, a co-founder of Opéra Louisiane, at LSU before debuting at the Metropolitan Opera in 1992. The Lake Charles native points to his first professional job with the Baton Rouge Opera Guild as the start of his career. Now, he has returned in a homecoming of sorts, accepting the role of general director of Opéra Louisiane.

Groves expresses a deep kinship with Baton Rouge and credits the people he shared the stage with through the Baton Rouge Opera Guild, as well as the community’s support for the arts, with helping him develop the confidence he needed to pursue an international opera career.

He has collaborated with some of the world’s most respected singers, conductors and orchestras and plans to use those connections to bring world-renowned talent to Louisiana. “I love that it’s called Opéra Louisiane, and it’s not specific to Baton Rouge because I would like to do performances all over South Louisiana,” he says.

Founded in 2007 by Robert Grayson and Amanda Martin Vincent, Opéra Louisiane has brought more than 35 opera stars with international reputations to the Capital City. Groves intends to substantially grow that number with his connections to acclaimed musicians, singers and conductors. The opera company enriches the city’s arts and culture scene as well as the lives of local students through its Young People’s Opera Program and High School Opera Initiative.

“The only way to keep the art form going that I love so much—and have loved my entire life—is for singers like me to give back,” Groves says. “I’d like to move back into the bigger theater next year, and all it takes is a lot of work on my part and a lot of support from the patrons.”

In his new role, one that is more administrative in nature than he is used to, he’s finding the same community support and commitment that helped him launch his career over three decades ago.

“I’m getting so much help from everyone on the board and in the community, and it’s really been fulfilling. It’s been very hard work, but I’m enjoying more of the creative side than the, you know, stand on stage and scream as loud as you can side of things,” he says with a laugh.

In the first production under Groves’ leadership, Opéra Louisiane will present the Louisiana premiere of Becoming Santa Claus at the Manship Theater on December 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit operalouisiane.com.