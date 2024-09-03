Jonathan Grimes is set to lead the Arts Council into a new era | By Jeff Roedel -

It may be the only conference room in Baton Rouge highlighted by stained glass, a vibrantly reverent watermark of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center’s importance. The 12,000-square-foot creative space offers the region numerous assets, like a gallery, a black box performance venue, recording and artist studios, and offices that serve as the new downtown home of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, now in its 51st year of operation.

As Jonathan Grimes settles into a seat at the head of the table on a blistering summer afternoon, the stained glass reminds the nonprofit’s recently appointed executive director of where the organization has been and where he hopes to take it.

A veteran musician—catch him in concert behind a drum kit with various bands playing everything from rock to jazz— Grimes previously served as executive vice president. In May, he was tapped to take over for Renee Chatelain after her successful 8-year tenure.

“Renee really taught me how to be a leader, how to be inclusive of everyone in our community and keep the focus on our mission,” Grimes says. He started on the organization’s events team 17 years ago under perhaps its most transformational leader, the late Derek Gordon. “I really could not have asked for a better mentor in Renee, and having done so many different things for the Council over the years, I feel like that has molded me,” Grimes says. “I’m so grateful to be in this position now.”

With events like the ongoing River City Jazz Masters series, Sunday in the Park concerts and this summer’s multi-venue, eclectic and parish-wide Arts for EveryBody, the group exists for ART—Advocacy, Resources, and Teaching.

“We really try to have an educational component with everything we do,” Grimes says. “There were just 18 cities across the country that participated in Arts for EveryBody, and we held the most events and offerings of anyone. I want to make it an annual thing.”

Despite this success, Grimes stresses the need to remain responsive to the community’s present and future needs. He aims to strengthen the “Greater” part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge by re-establishing an advisory board with representatives from each of the 10 parishes the nonprofit serves.

To match this momentum, the Arts Council has rolled out a rebrand of its logo and visual aesthetic with a minimalist approach thanks to the local creative agency that conceived of the now-iconic lower-case “a” over a decade ago.

“The simplicity of the new branding really allows the event or the artist to shine,” Red Six Media co-founder Matt Dardenne says of the Arts Council’s visual evolution. “And that only makes sense because we have this creative community really building up in Baton Rouge, and Red Six Media sees that every day, especially from our office in Mid City.”

Keidrick Alford, co-founder of art curation, events and artist representation group Ellemnop, describes the local scene of the moment as an “untapped diamond mine.”

Among other venues, Ellemnop curates art shows at the Healthcare Gallery and Mental Health Galleries, and with its medical sector partners like Baton Rouge General and Oschner, the Arts Council, too, is uniquely positioned to help improve the region visually and physically.

Few have explored the ties between art and mental health in Baton Rouge like Chelsea Borruano. As executive director of the nonprofit You Aren’t Alone Project, she plans events, workshops and educational initiatives that encourage creation as catharsis.

Each of these changemakers wants to build a community emboldened to share art with plenty of heart.

“Baton Rouge is a city filled with creatives of all kinds, people who are craving spaces for connection and healing,” Borruano says. “My hope is that we can continue to build those spaces together as a community.”

In his early 20s, Grimes dreamed of hitting the road and touring city after city. Now, he’s completely focused on one. With so many years at the Arts Council, Grimes has seen firsthand how a healthier arts scene makes for a healthier city.

“When I’m on stage or even when I’m in the car and hear an amazing piece of music, I get goosebumps, and my day is elevated because of that impact,” Grimes says. “Visual art and movement art do the same thing for so many people, and the Arts Council is here to make that connection.”

Tickets will be available soon for the Arts Council’s community-wide celebration, MPAC 2025, held on January 17. Visit artsbr.org or follow @artscouncilgbr on Instagram for updates and details on other upcoming events.