Big Reputation: The Eras Tour New Orleans | By Bre Pizzolato -

This month, Taylor Swift completes The Eras Tour, which she and her team kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023 before performing 149 shows in 54 cities worldwide. As one of the 65,000 screaming heads in the sold-out Caesars Superdome for the tour’s New Orleans stop on Saturday, October 26, I didn’t just experience a concert. No, I felt how much this tour and each of her fans mean to Taylor.

In the three-and-a-half-hour show, Swift performed at least a portion of 40 songs from her discography, including pieces from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department and the full 10-minute version of All Too Well. From the diverse cast of backup dancers, breathtaking stage displays and surprises at every stop, including outfit changes, surprise songs and special guests, it’s clear that Taylor Swift and her team sweat every detail to make each concert personal. For the full concert review and photo gallery by local photographer Jordan Hefler, visit inregister.com/culture/eras-tour-new-orleans.