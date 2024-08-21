Art Unearthed: Rediscovering Elizabeth McCord | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Over 400 pieces by California artist Elizabeth McCord were recently discovered in an estate sale. Now, Claire Herthum Major, owner of Artvark Curated here in Baton Rouge, and her brother Louis Herthum are bringing the works to the Capital City for an exhibition. Scheduled to open the second week of August with a selection for sale, the collection showcases McCord’s creative use of color and shape. Known for her bold abstract work, McCord’s career spanned from the 1940s to the 1990s.

“We still have lots of Elizabeth’s work and will keep them coming as the collection is pretty huge, but we’ll be showing other vintage contemporary art as well,” Major stated in an Instagram post. Visit Artvark Curated for the final August opening today, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., or schedule an appointment to see the showroom.

Learn more about the exhibit and sale on the Artvark website.