We Tried It: Dishes and drinks from Brasserie Byronz to warm cold winter nights | By Sally Grace Cagle -

We’re always looking for a new dinner spot with dishes that warm the soul, and a chic environment is always a plus. So, I had to try Brasserie Byronz, the newest addition to the Byronz restaurant group.

On the chilly night of the dining experience, we chose hearty menu items–like the Pot Roast Bourguignon and the Crab Mac & Fromage–but there are a range of light and refreshing options.

Formerly the Bistro Byronz Mid-City location, the rebrand serves the new dining experience well. 225 Magazine said it best in this article on the restaurant’s reimagining, stating, “If Bistro Byronz was a comfy, come-as-you-are café, Brasserie Byronz is its lively, sophisticated cousin.”

We tried it! Keep scrolling for my review of Brassiere Byronz dishes, drinks and desserts.

To start…

We started the night off strong with cocktails and the two appetizers described below. Both dishes came with large portions that were more than plenty for the table of two.

Fromage Chips — A towering pile of house-friend potato chips covered with three cheeses. Longtime Bistro Byronz customers have no need to fear. This dish is also available with blue cheese for the fan-favorite dish. Tuna Avocat — My one-word review? Fresh. This plate came loaded with tuna and avocado, topped with roasted red bell peppers, a refreshingly different approach to the typical tuna tartare.

To drink…

Each cocktail we tried was crafted with care and precision to pair with our menu selections and enhance the flavors in each dish. Our waitress guided us through the drink menu and offered helpful suggestions and recommendations based on our preferences. Our favorites:

The Julia Martini — Citrusy and light with bite. This is an excellent pick for my fellow gin drinkers. Zou Bisou Spritz — This was a recommendation from our waitress that I was admittedly apprehensive about at first because of the vermouth. I’m not a fan of vermouth, but she convinced me to try it, complete with the strawberry-infused vermouth made in-house. And I am very glad I did. Dare I declare this vermouth-laden spritz a must-try?

To eat…

The entrees were my favorite part of the dinner, thanks to the rich dishes that tasted like home. Portion sizes are typical to South Louisiana, as we shared the two dishes and still had leftovers.

Pot Roast Bourguignon — Simply heavenly. Fork-tender roast with a mushroom gravy that had incredible depth of flavor atop a heap of creamy mashed potatoes. I’ll return for this one again soon, as it can only be made better by a chilly night. Crab Mac & Fromage — A velvety and decadent comfort food, the mac and cheese with loaded crab was a winning addition. And I appreciated the use of crab over the lobster, the typical pick, as it offered a delicate yet hearty protein.

To finish…

While waiting for dessert, we brought our cocktails into the courtyard, where string lights hung above, and the hum of the city lulled, adding a whimsical yet romantic feeling.

Seasonal Bread Pudding (Praline) — With the addition of local ice cream from the LSU Dairy Store and a caramel drizzle, this was a sweet, Southern ending to the meal, and once again reminded me of home. Crème Brûlée — A classic, go-to dessert for those who enjoy it. Their version of the dish had a luscious, creamy consistency with a touch of crunch.

Keep up with the restaurant by following along on Instagram.