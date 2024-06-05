Turn a sub into a salad fit for summer with this recipe

It’s getting hotter by the day here in Louisiana, which means staying cool is crucial. For a lunch that’s refreshing and delicious, try out Aimee Broussard’s Italian Sub in a Tub salad to beat the heat and eat healthier. Whether you’re making lunch at home or need to pack it the night before work, this quick and easy recipe will have you satisfied and set for the summer.

Italian Sub in a Tub

For Salad:

1 small head iceberg lettuce

1 small tomato, sliced

¼ small red onion, sliced

4 slices provolone cheese

4 slices deli ham

4 slices salami

4 slices pepperoni

2 slices prosciutto

Pepperoncini slices, optional

For Vinaigrette:

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Thinly slice iceberg lettuce and place in a bowl. Arrange sliced tomato and red onion on lettuce.

Arrange provolone slices in a row and layer meats. Roll cheese and meat together to form a log. Slice into 1-inch-wide rounds and top salad, or chop into bite-size pieces and add to salad.

Add additional ingredients (pepperocinis, pickles, etc.) as desired.

Whisk together vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl, then drizzle over salad.

Makes 2 servings.