Aimee's Pretty Palate: Sip, Sip, Hooray | By Aimee Broussard

With the January issue kicking off the new year with a second helping of wedding content, it has me reminiscing about the wedding gifts that have proven to be either the most meaningful or, unexpectedly, the most useful.

Let’s start with the most meaningful. I’ve mentioned it a few times, but the recipe box containing handwritten family favorites tops the list of most meaningful. It was gifted to me by my sister-in-law, Ricci, and while I don’t reach for it as much as I once did, it remains on standby when I get into a rut or need something tried and true.

The most useful is a toss-up between a toaster oven and a handheld milk frother. Neither is very glamorous in the grand scheme of things, but let me tell you, having the ability to bake a mere six cookies and not heat up your kitchen with your regular oven is life-altering.

This brings us to an inexpensive gadget that is the holy grail difference-maker between an ordinary cup of coffee and an extraordinary cappuccino, latte or macchiato: the milk frother. I am on my second (or third) milk frother in my 14 years of marriage, but it’s the one device that has become the gift that kept on giving.

My weekends are made infinitely more enjoyable with the whirl of the frother. Sure, you can make these recipes without a frother, but do yourself a favor and upgrade your coffee routine with some handheld magic.

Speaking of magical, get that frother frothing with a Caramel Macchiato recipe you can make at home without shedding your pajamas for a trip to the coffee shop. And I hear you; technically, you “could” order through the drive-thru while still in your pajamas, but let’s make 2025 the year we elevate our homemade coffee-making experience instead, OK?

The White Chocolate Mocha is perfect for when you’re craving hot chocolate but require a morning caffeine boost. I am sharing a hot and steamy version because it’s January and (fingers crossed) cold outside, but the same delicious rules apply when pouring over ice.

A versatile recipe for whatever our wonky weather may bring? I’ll sip to that.

Copycat Caramel Macchiato Slightly adapted from “Cooktoria.” 4 oz. very strong coffee (or 2 oz. espresso) 2 Tbsp. vanilla syrup 12 oz. whole milk Caramel sauce, for drizzling Prepare coffee on strongest setting and place in a measuring cup for easy pouring. Add vanilla syrup and give it a swirl. In a glass measuring cup, warm up milk. Use milk frother to froth. A regular whisk can also be used but you will need to whisk vigorously until foamy. Add drizzle of caramel sauce to bottom of a large mug. Add frothed milk. Pour coffee mixed with vanilla on top. Drizzle a bit of additional caramel. According to a former Starbucks employee, they make two circles around the edges of the cup and then create a grating pattern across the top. Makes 1 serving.