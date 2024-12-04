All wrapped up: Salted caramels make easy treats this season
Caramels have long been a Christmas season favorite. Whether you’re a party guest or want to bring your friends and neighbors a Christmas gift, these salted caramels will have everyone asking for the recipe.
Small and easy to transport, they’re the ideal dessert for those traveling during the season and make a delicious addition to any candy jar. Share them with family and friends—or keep them all to yourself. We won’t tell! Get the recipe from Aimee Broussard below.
1 cup butter
4 cups granulated sugar
2 cups light corn syrup
2 (12-oz.) cans evaporated milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2-3 Tbsp. coarse sea salt
Line a 9 x 13 pan or jelly roll pan (for thinner caramels) with parchment paper. Set aside.
Add butter, sugar, and Karo syrup to a large, heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir until mixture begins to boil, about 5-10 minutes.
Gradually add evaporated milk, one can at a time, while stirring constantly, making sure the mixture maintains a steady heat and constant boil. Avoiding any drastic changes in temperature prevents the caramels from curdling.
Stir the mixture constantly, scraping the sides until it reaches a firm ball stage (240-245 degrees F on a candy thermometer). To double check readiness, drop a spoonful of hot caramel sauce into a cup of ice water and use your fingers to mold it into a ball. When ready, it should feel pliable and slightly sticky.
Once 240-245 degrees is reached, remove caramel sauce from heat and add in vanilla extract.
Pour caramels into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with sea salt.
Refrigerate until cooled and hardened, at least several hours, or preferably overnight.
Cut caramels into small, narrow pieces and wrap like a tootsie roll in wax paper.
Store in the fridge, covered or wrapped until ready to gift. They will be hard initially but will become soft and chewy once they reach room temperature.
Makes about 60 caramels.