All wrapped up: Salted caramels make easy treats this season | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Caramels have long been a Christmas season favorite. Whether you’re a party guest or want to bring your friends and neighbors a Christmas gift, these salted caramels will have everyone asking for the recipe.

Small and easy to transport, they’re the ideal dessert for those traveling during the season and make a delicious addition to any candy jar. Share them with family and friends—or keep them all to yourself. We won’t tell! Get the recipe from Aimee Broussard below.