Restaurant 1796's Lamb Chops | By Maggie Heyn Richardson

Warm, cozy and worth the drive, the wood-fired Frenched lamb chops at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles make for a festive meal this time of year. The lamb preparation starts with a 24-hour marinade of garlic, rosemary, shallots and grapeseed oil before a quick trip into the eatery’s signature open hearth.

“It imparts so much flavor, and it gives meats like beef and lamb a really unique taste,” says executive chef and general manager Daniel Dreher. The chops are accompanied by creamy polenta gilded with truffle oil and roasted beets tossed in warm honey that’s made on the grounds of the historic St. Francisville home. A pool of port and rosemary demi-glace adds a final, woodsy flourish to the tender chops. No one will judge if you use your hands.

7747 U.S. Highway 61

St. Francisville

(225) 784-4096

themyrtles.com