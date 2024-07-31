Need a sweet? Try these Loaded Nutella Krispie Treats

Loaded Nutella Krispie Treats 6 cups Rice Krispies cereal 6 Tbsp. salted butter 5 to 6 cups large marshmallows (10-oz. package) 1⁄3 cup Nutella 2⁄3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips 1⁄2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided 2 cups miniature marshmallows, divided 1⁄2 cup Heath toffee bits 1⁄2 cup white chocolate chips Spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray and set aside.Add Rice Krispies cereal to a large bowl and set aside. In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add large marshmallows and stir until they begin to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Once marshmallows begin to melt, add Nutella and continue to stir until smooth. Meanwhile, in a double boiler over medium-low heat, melt regular-size semi- sweet chocolate chips, stirring until smooth.

Remove from heat and allow to cool. Using a rubber spatula, add Nutella mixture to bowl containing cereal, gently folding the ingredients together. Add half of the mini chocolate chips and 11⁄2 cups miniature marshmallows to bowl and continue folding until everything is well combined. Immediately transfer Rice Krispies mixture to prepared pan, gently pressing to form an even top. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top of the treats.