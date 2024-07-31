Need a sweet? Try these Loaded Nutella Krispie Treats
Summer is coming to an end, which means finding things for the kids to do at home is not as easy as it was in June. Baking is great way to keep the kiddos occupied, and the family gets rewarded with a sweet treat after. These Loaded Nutella Krispie Treats from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard featured in our August issue elevate the average Rice Krispie treat. Read on for the full recipe and all the chocolate-filled fun.
Loaded Nutella Krispie Treats
6 cups Rice Krispies cereal
6 Tbsp. salted butter
5 to 6 cups large marshmallows (10-oz. package)
1⁄3 cup Nutella
2⁄3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1⁄2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
2 cups miniature marshmallows, divided
1⁄2 cup Heath toffee bits
1⁄2 cup white chocolate chips
Spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray and set aside.Add Rice Krispies cereal to a large bowl and set aside.
In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add large marshmallows and stir until they begin to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Once marshmallows begin to melt, add Nutella and continue to stir until smooth.
Meanwhile, in a double boiler over medium-low heat, melt regular-size semi- sweet chocolate chips, stirring until smooth.
Remove from heat and allow to cool. Using a rubber spatula, add Nutella
mixture to bowl containing cereal, gently folding the ingredients together. Add half of the mini chocolate chips and 11⁄2 cups miniature marshmallows to bowl and continue folding until everything is well combined.
Immediately transfer Rice Krispies mixture to prepared pan, gently pressing to form an even top. Drizzle melted chocolate over the top of the treats.
*I use a piping bag for even drizzles.
Sprinkle the remaining mini chocolate chips and remaining marshmallows, along with toffee bits and white chocolate chips, on top.
Allow to set for at least 1 hour, then cut into squares.
Note: Greasing your knife with butter or cooking spray prior to cutting the treats will help keep the treats from sticking to the knife while allowing for clean cuts.
Makes 16 squares.