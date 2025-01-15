Replace afternoon coffee with this green energy smoothie recipe | By Tracey Koch -

If you are like me and find yourself dragging in the afternoon, you might want to try this energizing green smoothie.

I used to tend to grab a cup of coffee to push through the late-afternoon slump. However, I’ve recently discovered that this green tea smoothie is a much healthier choice to keep me going.

Plus, it’s packed with loads of feel-good fruits and veggies and a bit of the Homemade Protein Powder to help me feel full until dinner time.

Green Energy Smoothie 1 cup brewed green tea 1 cup fresh cut pineapple 1 cup fresh baby spinach 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey 2 tablespoons Homemade Protein Powder Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.