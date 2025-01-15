Photography by Amy Shutt

Replace afternoon coffee with this green energy smoothie recipe

If you are like me and find yourself dragging in the afternoon, you might want to try this energizing green smoothie.

I used to tend to grab a cup of coffee to push through the late-afternoon slump. However, I’ve recently discovered that this green tea smoothie is a much healthier choice to keep me going.

Plus, it’s packed with loads of feel-good fruits and veggies and a bit of the Homemade Protein Powder to help me feel full until dinner time.

Green Energy Smoothie

1 cup brewed green tea

1 cup fresh cut pineapple

1 cup fresh baby spinach

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

2 tablespoons Homemade Protein Powder 

  1. Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.

