Replace afternoon coffee with this green energy smoothie recipe
If you are like me and find yourself dragging in the afternoon, you might want to try this energizing green smoothie.
I used to tend to grab a cup of coffee to push through the late-afternoon slump. However, I’ve recently discovered that this green tea smoothie is a much healthier choice to keep me going.
Plus, it’s packed with loads of feel-good fruits and veggies and a bit of the Homemade Protein Powder to help me feel full until dinner time.
Green Energy Smoothie
1 cup brewed green tea
1 cup fresh cut pineapple
1 cup fresh baby spinach
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey
2 tablespoons Homemade Protein Powder
- Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.
This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.