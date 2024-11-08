Spotted: The Parton sisters’ cookbook is a must-have for holiday hosts | By Bre Pizzolato -

‘Tis the season for celebrations! Whether you’re heading to a Friendsgiving potluck or gearing up for holiday hosting, Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George have you covered. In Good Lookin’ Cookin’, Dolly and Rachel share their tried and true hosting tips and recipes for year-round parties and events, along with some of their most cherished family stories.

Become the host with the most, with their twelve multi-course menus featuring holiday-specific recipes for New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more. Or choose from one of the more than 80 crowd-pleasing recipes so you never have to show up empty-handed this holiday season. Not a fan of the kitchen? The book itself makes the perfect hostess gift.

Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals is available locally at Fleurty Girl Baton Rouge or shop directly from Dolly herself here.