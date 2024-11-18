Photo by Jordan Hefler

Sugar Sugar: Caroline’s Cookies opens Bocage location

|
By
-

The cookie craze continues. Caroline’s Cookies, which opened its first storefront in Lafayette in 2021, now boasts three locations, two of which are in the Capital City. Caroline’s Cookies at 7575 Jefferson Hwy hosted a soft opening on Thursday, November 14, followed by a grand opening on Friday.

And it’s not just the footprint that owner Caroline Merryman has expanded. New offerings include edible cookie dough bites and cookie cake, whole or by the slice, and new merch like hoodies and baby onesies.

Read the full story behind the thick, gooey and undeniably Instagram-worthy cookies from our March 2024 cover story.

