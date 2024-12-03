Aimee’s Pretty Palate: That’s a Wrap | By Aimee Broussard -

As we wrap up another full year of recipes together and the holidays are now upon us, it’s the perfect time to focus on treats that are ideal for celebrating this season of gift-giving. These holiday-friendly recipes will work for cookie swaps, neighbor gifts or maybe just a little something to have on hand to get you through the seasonal hustle and bustle.

People are often surprised when I explain that my love for holiday baking and treat-making did not come from my mother or my grandmother. In fact, neither of them really enjoyed baking. Cooking, yes. Baking, not so much. During the holidays, the desserts at my grandmother’s home were predictable pecan pie, mini cheesecake bites topped with cherry filling, pralines and candied pecans for snacking. Rinse and repeat.

It wasn’t until I was an adult and received my first holiday tin cookie assortment from a neighbor that I realized I had been living life sans snowball cookies. I found myself looking forward to their arrival each Christmas. The year we moved away, and those powdered sugary confections didn’t arrive on my doorstep, was the year I decided to make them myself. I quickly learned that what my neighbor was calling Snowball Cookies are actually just Mexican wedding cookies renamed for the holidays. Appearance-wise, they’re not the most glamorous, but their melt-in-your-mouth rich and nutty flavor makes up for the “snow” everywhere downfall that comes with them.

If a prettier appearance is what you need as you prepare for your next cookie swap, then look no further than my Sugar Cookie Fudge. A heavenly match-up of beloved Christmas sugar cookies turned into indulgent fudge. Don’t blame me when you don’t stop at just one bite. Use a cookie cutter to cut out shapes and package individually for easy yet festive handling. Act surprised when you take home the creativity award. Well, that is, if I’m not attending the same cookie swap, I suppose.

Another treat that wraps up quite nicely is homemade Salted Caramels. Soft, chewy and easy to make, they are one of my weaknesses. Adorn some curly ribbon to the ends or wrap a plain white window box with red satin, and you have a thoughtful holiday gift that requires a mere six ingredients to make but represents love and care that cannot be duplicated with a store-bought purchase.

Have yourself a sweet holiday.

Salted Caramels 1 cup butter 4 cups granulated sugar 2 cups light corn syrup 2 (12-oz.) cans evaporated milk 1 tsp. vanilla extract 2-3 Tbsp. coarse sea salt Line a 9 x 13-in. pan or jelly roll pan (for thinner caramels) with parchment paper. Set aside. Add butter, sugar and Karo syrup to a large, heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir until mixture begins to boil, about 5-10 minutes. Gradually add evaporated milk, one can at a time, while stirring constantly, making sure the mixture maintains a steady heat and constant boil. Avoiding any drastic changes in temperature prevents caramels from curdling. Continue to stir mixture constantly, scraping sides until it reaches a firm ball stage (240-245 degrees F on a candy thermometer). To double check readiness, drop a spoonful of hot caramel sauce into a cup of ice water and use your fingers to mold it into a ball. When ready, it should feel pliable and slightly sticky. Once 240-245 degrees is reached, remove caramel sauce from heat and add vanilla extract. Pour caramels into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with sea salt. Refrigerate until cooled and hardened, at least several hours, or preferably overnight. Cut caramels into small, narrow pieces and wrap like a tootsie roll in wax paper. Store in the fridge, covered or wrapped until ready to gift. They will be hard initially but will become soft and chewy once they reach room temperature. Makes about 60 caramels.

Pecan Snowball Cookies 1 cup unsalted butter, softened ½ cup powdered sugar (plus more for rolling) ½ tsp. vanilla extract ½ tsp. almond extract 2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted 1 cup pecans, finely chopped Pinch of salt 1⁄3 cup powdered sugar, for rolling Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In the bowl of stand mixer, beat butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and extracts until smooth. Gradually add in flour, pecans and salt until completely combined. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop dough, then use your hands to roll into walnut-sized balls. Place each ball onto prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 until bottoms are light golden brown but tops are still pale, approximately 12-15 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and allow to rest briefly before handling and removing to wire racks. Place remaining 1/3 cup powdered sugar in a shallow bowl and roll still-hot cookies in powdered sugar to coat, then return to racks to cool. Add a second roll in powdered sugar once cooled, if desired. The cookies shown have only been rolled once. Makes about 3 dozen.