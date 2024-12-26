Year in Review: 20+ new restaurant openings in the Capital Region | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

A lot can change in 12 months.

How many of your dinner reservations and happy hours lately have been at venues that didn’t exist this time last year? There’s been much to get excited about in greater Baton Rouge’s current culinary season, from competition-style barbecue to stylish fare served in vibey interiors.

A few patterns have emerged, including a surge of casual concepts with smaller, more economical footprints. Food trucks are still having a moment, with some translating their popularity into brick-and-mortar locations. Pop-ups are popping off, seducing diners with sourdough cinnamon rolls and Japanese stuffed rice balls. Longstanding restaurants are increasingly investing in glow-ups, remixing their menus and interiors.

Oh, and we still aren’t quite over the Keith Lee effect. The TikTokker fueled fresh interest in the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, but his visit also offered residents a reminder of what we already know: There’s plenty worth lining up for here.

Let’s go.

This is part of 225‘s December 2024 cover story on hot new restaurant openings. Browse the rest of the list here.

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite B

Opened: October 2023

An all-vegan menu created by physician founder Katie Crifasi is served in a dreamy, storybook setting that is open Wednesday through Friday. Reserve a spot at occasional high teas.

Inside the Origin Hotel, 101 Saint Ferdinand St.

Opened: January 2024

Set in a stylish new downtown hotel, Passé’s menu features rotating dishes like the Pork Tender with black-eyed pea cassoulet and spiced apples, and finger-lickin’ Crawfish Bread made with loaves from the famed Leidenheimer Baking Co.

4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite B

Opened: March 2024

Zany cocktails served in novelty glasses shaped like glass purses, IV bags and plastic tubs are must-trys at this Ponchatoula-born concept, known for a trendy, high-energy vibe and $1 Taco Tuesday specials.

5725 N. Commerce St., St. Francisville

Opened: April 2024

Enjoy wood-fired Italian pies and shareable apps at this casual eatery situated in a newly revitalized stretch of downtown St. Francisville. A contemporary speakeasy, Proud Mary’s, hides toward the rear of the family-friendly restaurant.

549 Main St.

Opened: April 2024

Build your own bowl with customizable Korean ingredients at this downtown eatery, situated in the storefront once occupied by The Jambalaya Shoppe.

9438 La. Highway 75, Geismar

Opened: April 2024

Opened by husband-and-wife duo and caterers Brett and Suzanne Arceneaux, this Ascension Parish spot serves homey breakfast plates and daily lunch specials.

7655 Old Hammond Highway

Opened: June 2024

The latest concept by Magnolia Restaurant Group (behind Umami Japanese Bistro and Geisha, Sushi With a Flair) brings Asian-influenced Tex-Mex to the old Velvet Cactus digs.

144 W. Chimes St.

Opened: May 2024

Impossibly gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, made famous by the brand’s food trucks, are now available at a permanent location on Chimes Street.

1955 Staring Lane, Suite A

Opened: May 2024

Sink your teeth into Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches and tenders at this Baton Rouge-born fast-food concept that’s sure to spread.

7930 Jefferson Highway

Opened: May 2024

The popular food truck specializing in hot chicken sandwiches with scratch-made sauce leapfrogged to a permanent location in the Jefferson Highway spot once occupied by The Kolache Kitchen. Next up: another location, due soon on Airline Highway.

10155 Perkins Rowe, Suite 110

Opened: May 2024

Perkins Rowe’s Mexico City-inspired restaurant, a fast-growing brand originally launched by Omar and Dulce Lugo in Covington in 2014, is an ode to street food flavors.

5335 Government St.

Opened: June 2024

Order authentic competition-style brisket and other barbecue at this must-try on Government Street, the first permanent location for the former food truck.

Street Food Munchies

Inside the Mall of Louisiana

Opened: June 2024

The Zachary-born concept now runs a mall kiosk slinging signature dishes like seafood-draped flatbreads and nachos.

940 O’Neal Lane

Opened: June 2024

Sample Filipino cuisine from this family-run food truck, including pork adobo, sweet and sour fish, lumpia spring rolls and pork belly skewers.

111 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs

Opened: July 2024

The new Denham Springs Antique District eatery and boutique serves ice cream, Southern small plates, wine, coffee and socially conscious retail items from brands that benefit vulnerable women.

4225 Nicholson Drive

Opened: July 2024

Order customizable pasta dishes and elegant pavlova desserts by the owners of Sucre. It feels like fine dining repackaged for counter-service.

Hot Stuff Restaurant

244 Lafayette St.

Opened: July 2024

Savor down-home breakfast specials and homey lunch baskets heaped with burgers and fried seafood at this downtown eatery.

2660 Sac Au Lait Lane, Denham Springs

Opened: July 2024

The south Louisiana chicken concept serves two- and three-piece specials, wings, tenders and more, marinated for 24 hours, seasoned and deep-fried.

3030 Perkins Road

Opened: July 2024

A local riff on New York-style pizza is made with dough from St. Bruno Bread Co. in the location once occupied by Unleaded BBQ. Kiddos can own the playground while parents chow down.

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Opened: August 2024

Fresh fish is maneuvered into a variety of rolls and shapes at this recently opened sushi eatery, also home to a hibachi grill.

2857 Perkins Road

Opened: September 2024

Restaurateur Jordan Piazza invested $2 million in this statement project, which combines a Gilded Age travel-inspired design with an accessible, globally influenced menu.

7474 Corporate Blvd., Suites 106-107

Opened: September 2024

Baton Rouge’s embrace of ramen continues with Hikari, where the broth is simmered for 14 hours. Enjoy several varieties of the beloved bowls, along with rice burgers, milk teas and lots more.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 magazine.