W.O.W.: Margaret Corley & Joseph Nelson
Wedding of the Week: November 12, 2016
Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography
Ceremony and reception: Capitol Park Museum
Coordinator: Angela Marie Events
Caterer: Louisiana Bayou Bistro
Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe
Florist: Poppy & Mint
Invitations: Proper Prints/Blackbird Letterpress
Bridal gown: Yvonne LaFleur
Ring: Family heirloom
Hair: Paris Parker
Makeup: The Brow Lady
Entertainment: G.O.T. Groove
Honeymoon: Family’s camp
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!