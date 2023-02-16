Photos by Studio Tran Photography

W.O.W.: Lauren Sutton & Logan McCaughey

By
-

Wedding of the Week

Lauren Sutton & Logan McCaughey

November 5, 2021

Ceremony: St. Louis Cathedral (New Orleans)

Reception: Orpheum Theater

Coordinator: inNOLA Events & Design

Caterer: Bella Luna Catering & Events/Café du Monde

Cake: La Louisiane Bakery

Florist: Crystal Vase Flowers & Gifts

Bridal Gown: Martina Liana, Town & Country Bridal

Bridesmaids Dresses: Amsale

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair & Makeup: Glam on Location

Videographer: Montoto Productions

Band: D Play Band

Honeymoon: Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya, Mexico

Other Vendors: Perrier Party Rentals, Sip Hip Hooray, Limousine Livery, Royal Carriages New Orleans

RELATED STORIES

Shop Quiz! with Jolie Blon...

Creating jewelry started out as a self-taught hobby for Lacie Fontenot before blooming into a true

Newly engaged? Get the lowdown...

Our 2022-2023 Weddings issue included all the things you need to know for planning your own big

TRENDING STORIES