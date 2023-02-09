W.O.W.: Kaitlin Wall & Brad LaCoste
Wedding of the Week
Kaitlin Wall & Brad LaCoste
December 4, 2021
Ceremony: First United Methodist Church
Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge
Coordinator: Cheryl Palmer Designs
Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: The Floral Cottage Florist
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal Gown: Bustle Bridal Gowns & Accessories
Bridesmaid Dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids
Hair: Salon du Sud
Makeup: Mari Murphee Turpin, Salon du Sud
Videographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography
Band: NOLA Dukes Band
Honeymoon: St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands