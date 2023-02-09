W.O.W.: Kaitlin Wall & Brad LaCoste

By
-

Wedding of the Week

Kaitlin Wall & Brad LaCoste

December 4, 2021

Ceremony: First United Methodist Church

Reception: City Club of Baton Rouge

Coordinator: Cheryl Palmer Designs

Caterer: City Club of Baton Rouge

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: The Floral Cottage Florist

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal Gown: Bustle Bridal Gowns & Accessories

Bridesmaid Dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids

Hair: Salon du Sud

Makeup: Mari Murphee Turpin, Salon du Sud

Videographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Band: NOLA Dukes Band

Honeymoon: St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

RELATED STORIES

Read the 2022-2023 Weddings issue...

The 2022-2023 inRegister Weddings issue is here, and were celebrating more than 30 local couples,

Submit your Wedding, Engagement or...

See your special day in the pages of inRegister Weddings! inRegister magazine publishes wedding

TRENDING STORIES