Photos by Catherine Guidry Photography

W.O.W.: Adair McCanless & Adam Weekley

By
-

Wedding of the Week

Adair McCanless & Adam Weekley

December 18, 2021

Ceremony: Christ Church Cathedral

Reception: New Orleans Museum of Art

Coordinator: Brooke Casey Weddings

Caterer: Black Pearl Catering

Cake: Social Bites

Florist: Bella Blooms

Invitations: Scriptura

Bridal Gown: Monique Lhuillier, I Do Bridal Couture

Hair: Beth Washington

Videographer: Nathan Willis Films

Band: The Phunky Monkeys/Kinfolk Brass Band

Other Vendors: Luminous Events, Marquise Productions, Lucky Dogs, HD Photo Booth, True Value Rental, Distressed Rental, AD Event Group, Southern Hospitality, Hotard Coaches, Royal Coach Limo, Royal Carriages, Alert Transportation

RELATED STORIES

W.O.W.: Amelia Rennhoff & Jack...

Amelia Rennhoff and Jack Gonsoulin were married on December 3, 2021, at St. Aloysius Catholic

W.O.W.: Natalie Roussel &...

Natalie Roussel & Denton Graham married on June 25, 2021, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic

TRENDING STORIES