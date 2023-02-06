Read the 2022-2023 Weddings issue here By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

There’s nothing sweeter than wedding season, and we’re not just talking about the cake. From flower girls making their way down the aisle to teary eyed moments with mom and dad, sentimental moments abound, and that’s exactly what we’re celebrating in this year’s inRegister Weddings issue.

As families and friends were able to come together in celebration of couples, some of whom had waited since the start of the pandemic to tie the knot, those special moments were only made sweeter. And with more than 30 weddings featured in this issue, in addition to upcoming trends, party inspiration and personal wedding stories, we have plenty to reminisce about.

Read on for all the moments you don’t want to miss. And–because it’s never too early to start planning for the future!–click here to purchase a wedding, engagement or anniversary announcement for the 2023-2024 edition of the inRegister Weddings issue.