Raising the Bar: Unexpected upgrades for a wedding reception hot spot | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

At their core, weddings are about showing off the personality of the newly wedded couple. And in the modern iteration of this sacred ceremony, there are more ways to do that than just with the color of the bridesmaid dresses.

“What I’m always thinking about is how to make a wedding a more authentic representation of the couple,” says event designer Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events & Florals. “I want to make unexpected spaces more exciting because that’s what guests—and the couple—will remember.”

Keeping in mind the most popular place during a reception—the bar—Babin focused on making that space more inviting and a place women would want to be, rather than relegating the task of drink fetching to their husbands or dates. From flowers to lamps to custom vinyl, she says the impact of any small, personal detail can be big.

“People are used to just a plain white bar,” she explains. “You can get a lot of bang for your buck by going big on the bar. It can be a total moment.”

Babin put together three different bar scenes that represent different aesthetics. Read on to see them all.

SOMETHING BLUE

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

TICKLED PINK

RESOURCES

Design and florals: Angela Marie Events & Florals

Bars and furniture: Element

Linens: Nüage Designs

Bar vinyl: Sharon Benton Designs