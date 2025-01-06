Brides are turning to their moms’ wedding dresses for sentimental bridal looks | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Traditionally, the father of the bride plays a large role in a wedding. From the walk down the aisle to the father-daughter dance, they get plenty of special attention and recognition. But what about the mother of the bride? Many daughters today are taking note of this omitted appreciation and have found a way to honor both of their parents by wearing a modernized version of their mothers’ wedding dress for one of their bridal looks.

The sweet sentiment offers a spotlight for the mother of the bride while commemorating the wedding that ultimately led to their own. Courtney Crooks chose to give her mother’s 1998 wedding dress a refresh, crafting a short rehearsal dinner look from the pearl-adorned piece that holds so much sentimental value.

“Many of the guests didn’t even realize it was my mother’s dress because it’s so timeless,” Courtney says. “It was so different for back then and ahead of its time. I loved getting to make her feel confident in what she wore 26 years ago.”

Courtney’s mother, Carol Crooks, says she was shocked when Courtney expressed a desire to wear her dress for the rehearsal and following dinner.

“I never thought that either one of my daughters would want to wear it one day,” she says. “It made her wedding weekend even more special for me.”

With the help of Suzanne Perron St. Paul, one of Carol’s best friends from high school and a widely known Mardi Gras ball and debutante gown designer, Courtney go to play a key role in the customizations. Shortening the dress and adding a new bow to the scooped back were a few of the main changes. But despite the alterations, Courtney was adamant about preserving the original gown for the future by saving remnants not used in the new design.

“I have a younger sister,” Courtney explains, “so if she wanted to use it one day, she has all the fabrics and the freedom to do so.”

To put a finishing touch on the wedding weekend, Courtney thoughtfully gifted her mother the original bow from her wedding dress in a shadow box as a keepsake.

“God gave me the best mom,” Courtney says, “and I wanted to honor her by giving her something she can always look back at and remember how much I love her, and how beautiful she is to me, inside and out.”