Shop Quiz! with Jolie Blon Jewelry By Sally Grace Cagle

The craft of jewelry making started out as a self-taught hobby for Lacie Fontenot, the owner, designer and creator of Jolie Blon Jewelry. Along the way, it became her true passion, especially once brides began requesting custom jewels for their weddings and bridal parties. Fontenot is a full-time mother, wife and speech-language pathologist, but her free time is dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind jewelry aimed at helping its wearers make memories.

Read below for more on how her local online store has evolved into this unique niche.

1. What was your reason for starting Jolie Blon Jewelry, and how has it grown since then?

I started making jewelry four and a half years ago as a hobby for myself and my friends, but in June I decided to transition my business to exclusively making custom bridal and event jewelry. Over the past two years, I’ve made custom jewelry for over 75 brides. I also create jewelry for Mardi Gras balls, proms, homecoming and any other special event.

2. What sets your store apart?

I offer personal consultations with brides to create custom pieces that are perfect for their dresses and styles, so they don’t spend hours searching for something to match. If you’re looking for something extra, I can also create coordinating hair pieces and back jewelry.

3. What are some of your best-selling products?

My custom rhinestone earrings and hand-twisted earrings are the two most popular styles. Both items are completely customizable.

4. What can shoppers expect from your service?

The experience is individualized to each customer, and I create each piece completely custom. It’s a special feeling knowing that your jewelry is one of a kind on your big day.

5. What is one thing customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?

My custom jewelry is extremely affordable. I also offer discounts when you make bridal party orders with me.

Find more information on Jolie Blon Jewelry online, or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.