Versatile swimsuit cover-ups from local boutiques | By Sally Grace Cagle -

A swimsuit cover-up doesn’t have to strictly be worn as such. Making smarter purchasing decisions by choosing items that can pull double duty allows you to get more bang for your buck. Keep scrolling for options from local boutiques that will take you from the beach to dinner and everywhere in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

Wear the top or shorts (or both) over your swimsuit or easily dress this set up with jewelry for a nighttime look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

For those who want an outfit in one piece, this gauze romper with a tie waist is the ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

No one does comfort or versatility like Z Supply, and this terry cloth romper is so versatile that it might become your new summer staple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l u k k a b o u t i q u e (@lukkaboutique)

A flowing maxi dress is another easy choice for throwing on top of your swimsuit, and this printed option from Lukka is giving us all the butterflies. Dress this up with heels and jewelry for a dinner or even a party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

A babydoll dress is also loose enough to remain comfortable over a wet swimsuit. This colorfully printed dress by Farm Rio with palm trees and beach scenes is summer encapsulated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swap Boutique Baton Rouge (@swapbr)

Possibly the easiest and most versatile option of them all is a white button down. This embroidered button-down proves that it’s all in the details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

The texture of this top makes it stand out, while the neutral color makes it work for multiple occasions. Pair it with denim shorts or a maxi skirt to hop from beach to brunch with ease.