We're falling in love with these local looks for Valentine's Day

No matter what your plans are this Valentine’s Day, boutiques around town have stocked up on looks to fall in love with. (Plus, with “Barbiecore” style still trending, you can bet that plenty of these pieces will last well past February 14.) If you’ve already chosen an outfit for the big day, feel free to scroll through our picks as a gift guide for loved ones, or send it to your valentine for inspiration.

This button-down top at Aria will easily transition from work to play. Try to create a unique look by matching the lip print with the red boots pictured above.

If you’re planning on getting dressed up, this pink tulle dress at Love is a fun option. Wear it again for a spring wedding or any cocktail event throughout the summer.

Spend a casual evening with your girlfriends in this pink silk pajama set at Hemline Highland Road. If you’re still searching for a Galentine’s gift, it would also check the boxes for a sweet, snuggly sentiment.

This light pink sleeveless sweater at Edit by LBP is a simple alternative if you’re looking for a more subtle look. In our ever-changing weather, this top might even become a spring staple.

Or why not make a statement with this monochrome power suit from August? Create multiple outfits with these three separate hot pink pieces.

For an instant Valentine’s Day look with minimal effort, add these earrings from March by Shane Griffin.

For more style inspiration, follow us on instagram @inregister.