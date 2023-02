Trends: Swamp Things By Kelli Bozeman -

Mais cher! While the rest of the world may think otherwise, we here in south Louisiana do not in fact row to work in our pirogues. But some of the archetypes of our region are worth embracing. Take the alligator, for example. Its scaly skin—like that of its cousin, the crocodile—has inspired the design of many a stylish fashion and home décor accessory. Here are a few sleek local finds worth hunting down.