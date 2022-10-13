A stylist breaks down how to transition summer clothes into fall

As summer fades to fall, we’re looking to transition our warm-weather wardrobe into something a little more cozy. But instead of packing away all your favorite tank tops in favor of turtlenecks, consider incorporating some of your summer pieces into your autumnal outfits. Grayson Mann Wills, the stylist behind @styled_by_gray, encourages this method as a way to get as much use as possible out of your favorite items.

“Clothing is an investment, so you should wear stuff as much as you can while maintaining the quality. Cost per wear is a great way to determine what you should and should not invest in,” she says.

Fall in Louisiana is notoriously fickle, often starting off each day at a cool 50 degrees and ending at a sunny 80 by the afternoon. Wills recommends layering your outfits to flex with these changes in weather, and summer essentials like tank tops can provide a neutral base for other pieces.

“Style tank tops under a blazer, cardigan or jean jacket in the fall. If it gets too hot during the day, make sure your tank top can be worn appropriately by itself too,” she says. “Blazers pull any look together!”

As for dresses, take the same approach and pair with a jacket and booties to tone down the beachiness. Darker colors and heavier fabrics can help lend depth to traditionally summery pieces, and opting for a closed-toed shoe can keep you comfortable when facing cooler temperatures. If you’re working with a short skirt, look for long-sleeve tops and sweaters to balance out showing more skin on the legs.

If you’re still planning to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe ahead of the cooler season, Wills says to keep an eye out for bright pinks, olive greens and browns to keep your outfits in line with the current trends. Bringing in browns and deeper neutrals can make an outfit feel more appropriate for fall, and help calm down the brighter colors that were popular in the summer.

“I’m excited to incorporate these colors into my clients wardrobes especially because they all work well together,” she says.

For more updates on Wills and her styles, follow her on Instagram @styled_by_gray. And check out Wills modeling some local looks in our Jubans style shoot from the August 2022 issue of inRegister.