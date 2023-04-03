Spring style trends come to life at the St. Francisville Inn | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

When it was built back in 1880, Morris Wolfe and his family—the original owners of the property that is now the St. Francisville Inn—likely never anticipated that their residence would one day be transformed into the trendy site of overnight staycations and girls’ brunches. However, it’s likely they would still recognize the house, despite its bold wallpapers and plush furnishings. The recipient of West Feliciana Historical Society’s 2021 Commitment to Excellence in Historical Preservation award, the building has remained true to its original architecture, safeguarding the features of the past while updating them to keep them fresh and relevant.

The same goes for this year’s spring trends. Whether the power suits made popular in the 1980s, bold embroidery common of the ’60s and ’70s, or even allover denim that Britney and Justin would’ve been proud to rock back in the 2000s, these looks pay tribute to the past while introducing something new.

Read on to see all the looks from local boutiques.

Following Suit

SMYTHE blazer, $825 | SMYTHE shorts, $425 | SMYTHE blouse, $495 | Tony Bianco block heels, $180

Blue Jean Baby

Cinq á Sept denim dress, $565 | Toral booties, $345

Short and Sweet

Sundays dress, $198 | HOFF sneakers, $150

Detail Oriented

Farm Rio dress, $220 | KAANAS shoes, $130

Fresh and Floral

Cara Cara dress, $695

Going Green

Proenza Schouler exaggerated sleeve dress, $1,990 | Black Suede Studio shoes, $298

Bejeweled

Crystal embellished dress, $1,595 | Tony Bianco silver heels, $188

The St. Francisville Inn was purchased by Jim Johnston and Brandon Branch in 2018. After a renovation of the home and grounds, what was once the Wolf-Schlesinger House opened to the public in 2019. The boutique hotel—as well as its award-winning restaurant The Saint Restaurant and Bar—attracts guests from near and far, giving them the chance to experience the beauty and history of Louisiana, as well as the quaint town of St. Francisville. For booking and reservations, visit stfrancisvilleinn.com.