Spotted: Geaux Pink T-shirts and sweatshirts from Sweet Baton Rouge
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which means standing in support of those suffering from the disease or searching for a cure. In our city, that can mean donning a new T-shirt or sweatshirt from Sweet Baton Rouge’s Geaux Pink Collection, with a portion of each sale benefitting cancer patients and free breast cancer screenings from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
The unisex tees comes in mauve, heather gray and ivory, and the sweatshirts in the color parchment. For more information, visit sweetbatonrouge.com and follow the shop @sweetbatonrouge.