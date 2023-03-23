Shop Quiz! with bag and accessory brand Daisie Maze By Bella Dardano -

When Julia Graf started her handcrafted bag and accessory brand Daisie Maze, she wanted something to keep her busy during quarantine in 2020. So she took her passion for sewing and began selling products like makeup bags and coin purses at farmers markets on the Northshore. Now, Graf has expanded her business to the Baton Rouge area and sells a wider range of products on social media, her website, and even some brick-and-mortar store locations.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the brand:

What was your reason for starting Daisie Maze? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

I started Daisie Maze in May 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown to keep myself productive and pursue my love for sewing and creating. I began at a farmers market on the Northshore with clutches, coin purses and makeup bags. Recently, I expanded to Baton Rouge markets, which has allowed for even more growth, including having my products in a few storefronts. Since the beginning, the business has grown to include a larger range of product lines, more focused fabric designs, and a much better and more organized process of creating.

2. What sets Daisie Maze apart?

What makes Daisie Maze unique is the emphasis on finding and using interesting fabrics that cater to niche interests. While there are plenty of places that offer simple, solid color bags and accessories, I want to create products that are distinctive and reflect the personality of the customer. One of my favorite parts when selling at a market is when someone falls in love with a fabric and they just have to have it.

3. What are some of your best-selling products?

The card wallets and fanny packs are currently my top sellers. Both of these product lines were introduced recently, in March and September of 2022, respectively. I sew everything in my home studio and these continue to be the hardest to keep in stock.

The card wallets have a sleek, minimalist look from the outside, but when you open them, they offer a pop of interest with the unique fabric choices. They are perfect for someone who wants a wallet just for the essentials. I added one of my keychains to mine, and it’s perfect for making quick errands when all I need is my phone, keys and wallet.

The fanny pack has definitely made a comeback, and I wanted to offer a Daisie Maze version with plenty of pockets for storage. They are some of my favorite things to make right now, and are the perfect size to hold everything you need, with so many pockets and zippers to make staying organized easy—including back zipper pocket for keeping your valuables safe when traveling. It has become my go-to bag for Saturday markets and everyday use.

4. Can you share a hint of what shoppers will see next season?

I have been asked for a purse option over the years, and I plan to release one soon. I have been working on it, and I’m hoping when things slow down over the summer, I’ll have more time to dedicate to it. So far, I really like the progress on it. I think shoppers are going to like it as much as I do.

5. What is one thing customers should know about Daisie Maze that they may not be aware of?

I am always open to custom work or requests. I typically work in batches, so I’ll cut all the fabric I’ll need for the next few months at once. This leads to a great rotation of fabrics, but sometimes a customer is wanting a bag they’ve previously seen but has already sold. I never want a customer to feel like they missed out, so I encourage anyone to message me through social media or my website if they have a custom request.

To see more styles, follow @daisiemaze on Instagram or visit daisiemaze.com.