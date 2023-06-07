Spotted: Scarves by artist Laura Welch Taylor | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The ultimate travel accessory? Easily, a silk scarf. And local artist Laura Welch Taylor is on board, too. She is dropping two of her very own on Friday, June 9. These stylish art pieces are framable, wearable and can be wrapped around just about anything.

The two colorful designs will be available for purchase on Taylor’s website at 10 a.m. For more information about the designs and the launch, check out the Instagram post below.

