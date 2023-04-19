Outfit inspiration for spring celebrations, from weddings to galas | By Sally Grace Cagle -

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: spring. With temperatures warming up, weekends are full of parties, from weddings to galas and everything in between. And everyone knows the best part of a full social calendar is finding outfits to wear.

For a little inspiration, we rounded up a few of our favorite cocktail looks from boutiques around town. Spoiler: this spring is all about color.

Prepare to be twirling all night in this fun fringe dress at Love. The classic square neck and simple silhouette balance out the fringe and bright colors.

This orange sequin set at Aria is another option for the girl who wants to stand out. It also has a square neck, and sequin fringe dangling from the top and skirt. Wear them together for a big event or separately for a girls night out.

This baby blue dress at Hemline Towne Center has a classic silhouette that won’t be going out of style anytime soon, so you can wear it again and again. The wrap dress style with the tie-side detail adds interest.

Although this isn’t a dress, the skirt overlay on this romper from August covers the shorts enough that no one would ever know. The multi-color print makes it easy to pair with any shoes, bags and jewelry.

For those attending LSU graduation, Head Over Heels recently restocked this purple and yellow floral print dress. You can also wear it now for spring and summer events and later for LSU football games.

The magenta color of this mini dress is Pantone’s color of the year, and it’s being seen everywhere. The flutter sleeves, tie waist and micro pleating details could make this dress a staple.

Speaking of pink, that might be all we’re wearing this season. This pink and orange mini dress from Lukka can be dressed up or down.