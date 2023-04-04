April’s color of the month is swiftly taking over local stores | By Sally Grace Cagle -

We feel a lavender haze creeping up on us. Rather than the shades of purple associated with the Tigers, this spring is all about this pastel version that Taylor Swift has brought renewed interest to since the release of her newest album–and the song, “Lavender Haze.”

Similarly to Swift, this muted purple is just about everywhere you look. And, in our opinion, this calm tone of lavender deserves a place in everyone’s wardrobe or home–Swiftie or not. Check out some lavender finds from local boutiques below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

This easy, button-down top from Head Over Heels is poised to become a go-to for work and weekends. Front-tuck the top to balance out your outfit and add shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

Take your denim shorts up a notch with this lavender pair from Hemline Highland Road. The fabric is stretchy and breathable, making them great for chasing kids around in our high heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l u k k a b o u t i q u e (@lukkaboutique)

Right next door at Lukka, you’ll find matching one-piece swimsuits in adult and child sizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

Across town at Hemline’s Towne Center location, the lavender haze trend is still going strong with this lace puff sleeve dress. Dress it up with heels and jewelry for Easter, or throw on sneakers and stay breezy at the LSU baseball game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

The lavender trim on this cotton skirt set from August adds that pop of color with a preppy touch. Wear these items together or separately to create multiple outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

Love has this updated take on a basic button down. The side tie details allow you to cinch the waist, and the rollable sleeves make it work for multiple seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Griffin (@marchbyshanegriffindesigns)

The lavender trend and Easter décor combine in this bunny from March by Shane Griffin. Luckily, you could also make it work all year round as décor in a little girl’s room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katia Mangham • Gourmet Girls (@gourmetgirls)

We can’t stop looking at this purple-hued tablescape from Gourmet Girls. From plates to serveware to candles, they’re keeping our table and kitchen in that lavender haze.