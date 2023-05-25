A guide to St. Francisville’s newest shops and boutiques | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Who doesn’t love a leisurely browse for a fly ’fit or gift while on vacation? Shopping and traveling go hand in hand. A mini version of this pastime is on the rise in historic St. Francisville, where a flurry of new shops is rounding out a robust tourist scene. Along with favorites like Sage Hill, District Mercantile, the Conundrum Books & Puzzles and Away Down South, new retailers are adding modern relevance to the small town. Expect more amenities soon, including a new bakery, brewery and pizzeria in the historic district. Traffic is minimal and parking is easy.

Amanda Beard, a St. Francisville native who moved back to the community after years of working in real estate and construction in Baton Rouge, launched the St. Francisville location of Baton Rouge-based NK Boutique in September 2022.

“I wanted to open a place where I would like to shop,” she says. Beard describes the store as a fusion between NK’s two Capital City locations: Hollydale Avenue, known for younger fashion, and its higher end store on Corporate Boulevard.

“This store is a melting pot,” she says. “We have a lot of variety.”

New St. Francisville shops

NK Boutique | 1939 Ferdinand St.

Pick up Veja sneakers, dresses by Trina Turk, eclectic jewelry, denim and more. Comfy chairs near the dressing room, along with weekend bubbly, makes this spot just right for a girl’s shopping trip. nkstfancisville.com

Cotton Exchange | 5632 Commerce St.

Open since last summer, the Cotton Exchange brings contemporary looks with an emphasis on Southern designers. It features women’s fine clothing and gifts, including WithCo cocktails mixers and Rodan + Fields skin care. cottonexchangestfrancisville.com

Prevail & Reign | 11921 Ferdinand St.

Pick up youthful women’s fashion, including sets, statement accessories, special occasion dresses, kids clothing, TAHNYC skin care items and more at this spot, which opened in 2022. prevailandreign.com

Barlow Fashion and Deyo | 5755 Commerce St.

These sibling shops feature upmarket men’s and women’s clothing in a sleek mixed-use storefront. The brainchild of Susan Charlet, Barlow first appeared as a mobile fashion trailer. The brick-and-mortar store debuted last fall, stocking accessories and clothing from Queen of Sparkles, THML and more. Guys can venture to Deyo, where top men’s brands, comfy furniture and a big TV await. Charlet’s Jackson-based interior design hub and salvage store, The Corbel, will open a location next to Barlow soon. barlowfashion.com and deyosupply.com.

Birds of a Feather | 5943 Commerce St.

Open since 2021, Birds of a Feather is stocked with French and English antiques, vintage items, artwork, kitchen and barware, candles, gifts and clothing. Find it on Facebook.

This article was originally published in the May 2023 issue of 225 magazine.