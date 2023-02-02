Stay neutral through spring with February’s Color of the Month By Sally Grace Cagle -

Winter white takes a new form this February as a creamy vanilla hue. That’s right: Starch whites are being replaced by this muted tone everywhere, from New York Fashion Week to our local Baton Rouge boutiques.

Lucky for us, this shade will pair with just about everything in our wardrobes, and it can be worn year round. Read below to find some of our favorite vanilla cream picks from local boutiques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDIT by LBP (@editbylbp)

If you have a vacation coming up, this cream crochet dress from Edit by LBP makes for a timeless resort look. Wear it over your swimsuit during the day, or add heels and jewelry for dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

These vanilla faux leather shorts from Hemline Highland Road are an easy transition piece. They’ll take you from spring to summer, and the color and fabric make them work for day and night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

At Hemline’s Towne Center location, you can find this beige set with fringe details. Matching sets are all the rage right now, and for good reason. Wear the pieces together or separately to create multiple looks, and get more bang for your buck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

NK Boutique is backing the vanilla cream trend with this neutral look. If you follow the ‘no white jeans until after Easter’ rule, these cream flares are a great alternative—and they’ll work year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

These Veja sneakers from Aria are an easy way to stick to the neutral trend, or add a small pop of color. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative to Golden Goose, Vejas are a solid option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINT Home, Art & Style (@shopallthingsmint)

Vanilla cream is always a go-to for interiors, as seen here with this chest of drawers at Mint. The wood finish and gold details also add a dose of texture to break up any monotony.

For more style inspiration, follow us on Instagram @inregister.