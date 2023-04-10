Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping | By Sally Grace Cagle -

In honor of the live-action Barbie trailer dropping last week, we’re rounding up some of our favorite Barbie-approved items around town. From pillows and art to earrings and dresses, we’ve got something for every kind of Barbie. Embrace the pink and get shopping.

This Barbie is high maintenance.

Needlepoint pillows are back in full force and in the best way possible. These aren’t the needlepoint pillows you remember from your grandmother’s house. These new, funky needlepoint pillows feature hilarious sayings that can show off your true personality.

This Barbie has flower power.

These floral earrings from Chatta Box Boutique scream summer. Pair them with a simple sundress for a dose of girly glam.

This Barbie is a butterfly.

The Foyer is currently carrying these fluttering butterflies by artist Rebecca Bradford in a multitude of colors, but we’re featuring this red, orange and pink butterfly that’s giving all the Barbie vibes.

This Barbie has pockets.

This bubblegum-pink dress features a cinched waist and a fan-favorite detail: pockets.

This Barbie is a National Champion.

Angel Reese and the rest of the LSU women’s basketball team are now National Champions. In support of our beloved Bayou Barbie, we had to include her new T-shirt. You can buy it on her website here.

This Barbie is extra.

Speaking of the LSU women’s basketball team, if you haven’t follow the local designer behind some of Kim Mulkey’s looks, you’re missing out. Martha Gottwald’s brand Neubyrne is what Barbie dreams are made of. Her pieces can be found online here.